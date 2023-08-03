On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Hurricane Dora intenstifies far from Mexico’s Pacific coast, poses no threat to land, officials say

The Associated Press
August 3, 2023 1:43 am
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dora grew into a major Category 3 hurricane Wednesday far off Mexico’s western Pacific coast but will not be a threat to land, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Officials said Dora was located 700 miles (1,130 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, packing winds of 125 mph (205 kph). It was moving west, away from land, at 16 mph (26 kph).

Forecasters say that while the...

READ MORE

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dora grew into a major Category 3 hurricane Wednesday far off Mexico’s western Pacific coast but will not be a threat to land, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Officials said Dora was located 700 miles (1,130 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, packing winds of 125 mph (205 kph). It was moving west, away from land, at 16 mph (26 kph).

Forecasters say that while the storm is expected to grow even stronger with winds as high as 145 mph (235 kph), it will probably weaken by later in the week.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Newark
8|9 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|9 Emergency Management Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories