On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Italian police arrest Dutch man, 21, over the stabbing deaths of his father and a family friend

The Associated Press
August 18, 2023 6:35 am
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — Italian police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old Dutch man suspected in the stabbing death of his father and a family friend in the countryside near the French border.

An official from the Carabinieri paramilitary police confirmed the arrest. Italian media said the suspect was found hiding in the woods near where the attack occurred in the Cuneo province of Piedmont. He has been transported to the city of Cuneo aboard an...

READ MORE

MILAN (AP) — Italian police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old Dutch man suspected in the stabbing death of his father and a family friend in the countryside near the French border.

An official from the Carabinieri paramilitary police confirmed the arrest. Italian media said the suspect was found hiding in the woods near where the attack occurred in the Cuneo province of Piedmont. He has been transported to the city of Cuneo aboard an ambulance .

According to Italian news reports, the 21-year-old suspect is believed to suffer from psychiatric problems.

The family friend, who was also Dutch, was reportedly hosting the father and son for a visit at his home when the attack occurred.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

The motive for the stabbings wasn’t immediately clear.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Raleigh Cybersecurity Conference
8|24 govDelivery Feature Focus
8|24 Lunch & Learn with Genesys
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories