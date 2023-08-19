On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Lebanese state media say Syrian man suspected of deadly bombing committed suicide to avoid detention

The Associated Press
August 19, 2023 6:40 am
< a min read
      

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian citizen suspected of being behind a deadly bombing that killed and wounded dozens near the capital, Damascus, last month committed suicide when gunmen tried to detain him in Lebanon where he fled, state-run National News Agency reported Saturday.

The agency identified the man as Wissam Dalla and said that he entered Lebanon illegally and was staying with relatives in a southern suburb of Beirut — a stronghold of the militant...

READ MORE

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian citizen suspected of being behind a deadly bombing that killed and wounded dozens near the capital, Damascus, last month committed suicide when gunmen tried to detain him in Lebanon where he fled, state-run National News Agency reported Saturday.

The agency identified the man as Wissam Dalla and said that he entered Lebanon illegally and was staying with relatives in a southern suburb of Beirut — a stronghold of the militant group Hezbollah — where he was planning another “terrorist attack.” The 23-year-old man jumped from the 7th floor of the building where he was staying late Friday night and later succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

NNA did not report on who tried to detain Dalla but other media outlets said they were members of Hezbollah, adding that the dead man was suspected of links to the extremist Islamic State organization.

On July 28, a motorcycle planted with explosives detonated in the Damascus suburb of Sayida Zeinab near a Shiite Muslim shrine killing at least six people and wounding dozens a day before the solemn holy day of Ashoura.

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

The neighborhood is named after the shrine for Sayida Zeinab, the granddaughter of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|27 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
8|27 NASTD 2023 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories