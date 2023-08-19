On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mexico sets up large tent shelter for hundreds of migrants in border city of Matamoros

The Associated Press
August 19, 2023 1:31 pm
The Mexican government said Saturday it has set up a large tent shelter for about 600 migrants in the border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

The large tents provide sun and rain shelter for dozens of smaller three- or four-person tents pitched inside.

Mexico’s National Immigration Service said that electrical outlets, portable bathrooms and cooking facilities would also be provided at the site, which is close to the Rio Grande, which marks the border.

Upon opening, the shelter had almost 600 occupants, many of whom were seeking appointments through a U.S. phone application to make their case for refuge or asylum.

There were about 120 Venezuelans, 96 Mexicans, 88 Haitians, 66 Nicaraguans, 47 Ecuadorians and 35 Cubans at the camp, among other nationalities.

