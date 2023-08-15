On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society

The Associated Press
August 15, 2023 5:57 pm
< a min read
      

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that a U.S. soldier who bolted into the North across the heavily armed Korean border last month did so after being disillusioned at the inequality of American society.

Private 2nd Class Travis King entered North Korea while on a tour of a Korean border village, becoming the first American detained in the North in nearly five years.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said King...

READ MORE

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that a U.S. soldier who bolted into the North across the heavily armed Korean border last month did so after being disillusioned at the inequality of American society.

Private 2nd Class Travis King entered North Korea while on a tour of a Korean border village, becoming the first American detained in the North in nearly five years.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said King told investigators that he had decided to enter North Korea because he “harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army.”

It says King also expressed his willingness to seek refuge in North Korea or a third country, saying that he “was disillusioned at the unequal American society.”

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

North Korea says an investigation into King would continue.

It’s North Korea’s first official comments on King, since his entrance to the North.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|21 2023 Annual HUBZone Golf Outing
8|21 VMware Explore
8|21 SANS Security Awareness: Managing Human...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories