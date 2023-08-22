On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Pakistani Taliban militants have ambushed a military convoy in a border region, killing 6 soldiers

RIAZ KHAN
August 22, 2023 6:26 am
< a min read
      

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani Taliban fighters ambushed a military convoy in a former militant stronghold in the country’s northwest near the Afghan border on Tuesday, triggering an intense shootout that killed at least six soldiers and four militants, the military said.

The attack took place in South Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement. It said four insurgents were killed when troops returned fire, while two other militants...

READ MORE

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani Taliban fighters ambushed a military convoy in a former militant stronghold in the country’s northwest near the Afghan border on Tuesday, triggering an intense shootout that killed at least six soldiers and four militants, the military said.

The attack took place in South Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement. It said four insurgents were killed when troops returned fire, while two other militants were wounded. The military said a search operation is underway in the area in an effort to hunt down the attackers.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but are allied with the Afghan Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in August 2021, following the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from the country. The takeover emboldened the TTP, who often carry out attacks near the Afghan border and elsewhere in the country.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|28 Distinguished Military Hiring...
8|28 Emerging Technologies for Defense...
8|28 Digitally Transforming The Air &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories