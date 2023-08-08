On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Police arrest suspect in a stabbing that took place near the British Museum in London

The Associated Press
August 8, 2023 7:18 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — A man was arrested after stabbing another man outside the British Museum in London on Tuesday, police said.

The museum, famous for housing the Rosetta Stone, was evacuated but police say there was no more risk to the public after the isolated incident.

Metropolitan Police said the stabbing occurred at a street corner near the museum’s entrance.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound and...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — A man was arrested after stabbing another man outside the British Museum in London on Tuesday, police said.

The museum, famous for housing the Rosetta Stone, was evacuated but police say there was no more risk to the public after the isolated incident.

Metropolitan Police said the stabbing occurred at a street corner near the museum’s entrance.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

        Insight by CrowdStrike: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders will discuss what strategies and trends agencies are employing in their cybersecurity journey. Register today!

The British Museum, founded in 1753, is the world’s oldest public national museum and houses works of history, art and culture.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|14 TechNet Augusta
8|14 National Veteran Small Business...
8|14 2023 Government Financial Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories