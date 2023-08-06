On Air: Federal News Network
Pope announces next World Youth Day will be in Seoul, South Korea in 2027

The Associated Press
August 6, 2023 5:46 am
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis announced Sunday that the next World Youth Day, the big Catholic faith festival, will be held in Seoul, South Korea in 2027.

The announcement marks the first time the festival returns to Asia since 1995, when millions of people turned out for one of St. John Paul II’s biggest events, in Manila, Philippines.

Francis shared the location for the coming year’s festival at the end of the Lisbon edition of World Youth Day.

