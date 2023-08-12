On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Russian warplane on training mission crashes in Kaliningrad, killing its pilots

The Associated Press
August 12, 2023 9:11 am
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad region on Saturday during a training mission, killing the two pilots on board.

“The Su-30 aircraft crashed in a deserted area. The flight was carried out without ammunition. The crew died,” local military authorities said.

According to officials, a technical malfunction was the likely cause.

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, positioned between NATO member states Poland and Lithuania.

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad region on Saturday during a training mission, killing the two pilots on board.

“The Su-30 aircraft crashed in a deserted area. The flight was carried out without ammunition. The crew died,” local military authorities said.

According to officials, a technical malfunction was the likely cause.

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, positioned between NATO member states Poland and Lithuania.

        Insight by Emergent 360: As their infrastructures become increasingly complex, federal CISOs look to automation as a critical tool in navigating the onslaught of threats. In our exclusive ebook, CISOs from ICE, Labor, NGA and Pacific Northwest National Lab share strategies.

The Su-30 fighter jet has been used extensively during Russia’s action in Ukraine.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine. Last month, two Russian fighter jets crashed while on training missions — one into the Pacific and one into the Sea of Azov.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|18 NGAUS 2023 145th General Conference...
8|18 Cloud Security Exchange 2023
8|18 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories