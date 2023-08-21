On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Syria’s state media says Israeli airstrikes near the capital of Damascus have wounded 1 soldier

The Associated Press
August 21, 2023
DAMASCUS, SYRIA (AP) — Israeli’s military staged airstrikes near Syria’s capital late Monday wounding one soldier and causing material damage, Syrian state media reported.

State TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli fired missiles from the direction of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights targeting some military positions near Damascus. It gave no further details.

An Israeli air attack Aug. 7 on suburbs of Damascus reportedly killed four soldiers.

Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in its northern neighbor, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.

Israel has also targeted the international airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times over the past few years, often putting it out of commission.

