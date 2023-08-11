On Air: Security Clearance Insecurity
UN says 5 staff members kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago walk free

The Associated Press
August 11, 2023 10:00 am
CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations said Friday that five staff members who were kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago have walked free

In a brief statement, U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said that all “available information suggests that all five colleagues are in good health.”

The five men were workers with the U.N. Department of Security and Safety, Haq said.

The identity of the kidnappers was not revealed.

