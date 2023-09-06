On Air: GovNavigators
6 people fatally shot in Greece, at a seaside town near Athens

The Associated Press
September 11, 2023 12:51 pm
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Six people have been fatally shot in an attack in a seaside town near Athens, Greek police said Monday. There was no immediate indication of the motive behind the attack.

A police statement said the bodies were discovered Monday evening in Artemida, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Athens. It provided no further detail on the circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the victims.

State-run ERT television said three of the bodies were found inside a car, and that a handgun is believed to have been used in the shootings.

