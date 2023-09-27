On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
World News

A 15-year-old girl has died after being stabbed in south London

The Associated Press
September 27, 2023 6:59 am
LONDON (AP) — A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death during Wednesday’s morning rush hour in south London, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested a teenage boy who may have known the victim in connection with the stabbing.

Police were called at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a girl was stabbed in Croydon, south of London.

Multiple police vehicles and land and air ambulances attended, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

A white forensic tent was erected within a police cordon at the scene.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken” by the death and expressed sympathy with the girl’s family and local community.

Stabbings involving young people are not uncommon in London but it is relatively rare for such incidents to involve girls.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

World News

