On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
World News

A bus plunges into a ravine in Montenegro, killing at least 2 and injuring several

The Associated Press
September 19, 2023 9:10 am
< a min read
      

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A bus plunged into a ravine in Montenegro on Tuesday, killing at least two people and injuring several, police said.

The bus was carrying some 30 passengers when it swerved down around noon, police said. Local media reported that the bus was traveling on a steep road connecting the town of Budva, on the Adriatic Sea coast, with Cetinje, which is located in a mountainous inland area.

It was not immediately clear what caused the bus to skid down some 15 meters (yards) into the ravine. Photos showed rescue workers holding on to a metal wire to try to reach the wreckage.

Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the two victims died on the spot while the injured received aid in Cetinje.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|25 2023 Future Force Capabilities...
9|25 Official (ISC)² Certification Training...
9|25 Hawaii Digital Government Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories