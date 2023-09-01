On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
September 1, 2023 3:26 am
< a min read
      

Aug. 25-31, 2023

Revelers take part in the “Tomatina,” an annual tomato fight fiesta celebrated in Valencia, Spain. A nighttime fire ripped through a rundown apartment building in Johannesburg, leaving dozens of dead. A rare blue supermoon dazzled stargazers around the globe. The track and field world championships concluded in Budapest, Hungary.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 Connecticut Digital Government Summit
9|7 Charlotte Cybersecurity Conference
9|7 govDelivery Feature Focus
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories