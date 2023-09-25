On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bahrain says attack by Yemen rebels kills one Bahraini officer and one soldier on the Saudi border

The Associated Press
September 25, 2023 2:54 pm
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain’s military command says one of its officers and a soldier were killed in a drone attack by Yemeni rebels while patrolling the Yemeni-Saudi border.

The statement says “a number” of soldiers were wounded in the attack early Monday.

Bahrain is a close ally of Saudi Arabia, which has been at war with the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen for several years. A cease-fire had largely stopped the violence, and the two sides have appeared close to a peace agreement in recent months.

