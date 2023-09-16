On Air: Federal News Network
London police arrest 25-year-old who allegedly climbed over and entered stables at Buckingham Palace

The Associated Press
September 16, 2023 7:04 am
LONDON (AP) — London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace.

The man was detained at 1:25 a.m Saturday for trespassing on a protected site, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. He was taken to a London police station, where he remained by late morning.

Officers found the man outside the royal stables following a search of the area. He didn’t enter enter the palace or its gardens at any time, police said.

