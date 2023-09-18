On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
World News

Military drone crashes during test flight in Iran, injuring 2

The Associated Press
September 18, 2023 7:35 am
< a min read
      

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A military drone crashed during a test flight in northern Iran on Monday, wounding two people and damaging buildings, state media reported.

Debris fell in different parts of the northern city of Gorgon, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The semiofficial Tasnim news agency released a video showing white smoke rising from different areas and the sound of anti-aircraft batteries.

Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaeinik told state TV that the test flight in a remote area went off track due to a “technical failure.” He did not specify the type of drone, but images of the wreckage circulating on social media suggested it was the type that carries bombs.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Iran is a major producer of both civilian and military drones, and has supplied attack drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|24 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories