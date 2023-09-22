On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
World News

Norway can extradite man wanted by Rwanda for his alleged role in the African nation’s 1994 genocide

The Associated Press
September 22, 2023 7:49 am
< a min read
      

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man arrested in Norway who is wanted by Rwanda for his alleged role in the African nation’s 1994 genocide can be extradited, Norwegian police said Friday.

The man in his 40s, who was not identified, was arrested in the Norwegian capital of Oslo nearly a year ago based on an extradition request by Kigali.

Oslo District Court ruled Sept. 19 that the man can legally be extradited to Rwanda, police said. It is now up to the Scandinavian country’s justice ministry to decide whether he be deported, which is considered a formality.

Thea Elise Kjæraas, a spokeswoman for Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, known by its Norwegian acronym KRIPOS, said it had carried out “a number of investigations to clarify whether the conditions for extradition have been met.”

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

“We note that the district court shares KRIPOS’ assessment that the conditions for extradition have been met,” Kjæraas said.

An estimated 800,000 people were killed in Rwanda’s genocide, which took place over the course of three months in 1994 when members of the Hutu ethnic group turned on the minority Tutsis, slaughtering them and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Join us at the Inaugural Kansas City...
9|28 FY24 Top 20 Federal Opportunities
9|28 App in a Day - Marquam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories