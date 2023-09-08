On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Rail infrastructure in Hamburg is damaged by fires. Police suspect a political motive

The Associated Press
September 8, 2023 7:28 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A series of fires hit railway infrastructure in the German city of Hamburg overnight, causing widespread disruption to trains between Hamburg and Berlin and between the port city and the Baltic Sea coast. Police said they suspect that the damage was politically motivated.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that trains on the main high-speed route between Hamburg and Berlin were canceled because of vandalism. It said it was running a few trains on an alternative route that takes up to an hour longer.

Long-distance trains between Hamburg and Rostock also were canceled. Deutsche Bahn said it expected the damage to be repaired by Friday evening.

Hamburg police said that cable ducts next to railway lines were set on fire at three locations in the city between 2:30 and 4 a.m.

        Insight by Verizon: Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and Defense’s JFHQ-DODIN share how they’re investing in all three to help improve cyber capabilities and resiliency for both public and private sector organizations. Download the Executive Briefing today!

They said in a statement that they suspect “a political motive as the background” and are seeking witnesses, but gave no further details of the reasons for their suspicions. The fires were all extinguished.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|14 Maine Digital Government Summit 2023
9|14 EW/Cyber Technology Assessments by...
9|14 Florida Cybersecurity Education Summit...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories