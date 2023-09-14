On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Happening today: Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2023
World News

Saudi Arabia executes 2 soldiers convicted of treason as it conducts war on Yemen’s Houthi rebels

The Associated Press
September 14, 2023 6:59 am
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia executed two soldiers Thursday who were convicted of treason as the kingdom conducted its war on Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

A brief statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency identified the two as a lieutenant colonel who was a pilot and a chief sergeant. It did not elaborate on what they allegedly did, other than to accuse them of having “committed a number of major military crimes” during a period of the war.

Saudi Arabia typically beheads those it executes.

Saudi Arabia is among the world’s top executioners.

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|20 New York Digital Government Summit
9|20 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories