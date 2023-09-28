On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
World News

Shooting incident in Slovak capital leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

The Associated Press
September 28, 2023 3:51 am
< a min read
      

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A shooting incident early Thursday in the Slovak capital left one person dead and four others injured, officials said.

A 32-year-old man died and four other people were transported to hospitals with injuries, the rescue service in Bratislava said. The incident occurred in the Dubravka neighborhood after midnight on Thursday, police said.

Police spokesman Michal Szeiff told the local TASR news agency that officers arrived at the scene after receiving calls from people who reported gunshots and an explosion.

Police fired shots at one person, Szeiff said.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 10 with Tom Temin, agency leaders and Illumio's Gary Barlet who will discuss the latest thinking in achieving mission assurance and data protection using zero trust, segmentation and monitoring strategies. Register today!

According to the news website aktuality.sk, a man opened fire from the window of an apartment building and was shot dead by police when he attacked them with a knife.

Police didn’t immediately give more details about the incident but said they were investigating.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|4 Fort Gordon Innovation Day
10|4 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
10|4 Seattle Cybersecurity Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories