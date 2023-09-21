On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
World News

UK prosecutors have charged 5 Bulgarians with spying for Russia. They are due in court next week

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 9:38 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — British authorities on Thursday charged five Bulgarians living in the U.K. with spying for Russia.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorized charges of conspiracy to conduct espionage against three men and two women.

The five — Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, Katrin Ivanova, 31, Ivan Stoyanov, 31, and Vanya Gaberova, 29 — are accused of “conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy,” namely Russia, between August 2020 and February this year.

Roussev lives in the eastern England seaside town of Great Yarmouth, and the others in the London area.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

All five were arrested early this year by counterterrorism detectives on suspicion of an offense under the Official Secrets Act. Roussev, Dzhambazov, and Ivanova were charged in February with having false identity documents. During a court appearance in July, prosecutors said they had 34 ID documents, some of which were suspected to be false, from the U.K., Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and the Czech Republic.

The five suspects are due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|27 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|27 Around the World with Secure Identity...
9|27 Michigan Higher Education IT Leadership...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories