On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
World News

Why was a lion cub found by a roadside in northern Serbia? Police are trying to find out

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 10:17 am
< a min read
      

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A months-old lion cub was taken to a zoo in northern Serbia on Thursday after it was seen wandering on a local road, officials and media said.

The female cub, found on the outskirts of Subotica, a town near the border with Hungary, was malnourished and weak, said Sonja Mandic, from the Palic Zoo.

Local media said that a Subotica resident spotted the cub on the road and called the police, who then took it to the zoo. A video on social media showed the cub appearing from the grass and stepping onto the road.

Reports also said that the cub was friendly and wasn’t afraid of people. A policeman and local residents could be seen in other videos and photos caressing the cub.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Mandic said the lion was in “pretty poor shape” and was receiving treatment and infusion to improve its condition.

“It could be 3 to 6 months old or 5 to 6, but is malnourished and possibly underdeveloped,” said Mandic.

Police are yet to issue an official statement. The smuggling of wild and rare animals is believed to be widespread in the Balkan region.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|27 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|27 Around the World with Secure Identity...
9|27 Michigan Higher Education IT Leadership...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories