On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people

The Associated Press
October 3, 2023 4:30 pm
< a min read
      

ROME (AP) — A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring several others Tuesday, authorities said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that 21 people were killed, including two children, and that there were 15 survivors from the crash in the Mestre suburb of Venice. He said it was a regular bus line, but that tourists were aboard, though there was no immediate word on the nationalities of the victims.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

        How can agencies better reach underserved populations as we head into open season? Join Jory Heckman on Oct. 4 as he discusses tools and analytics to improve the customer experience with TransUnion's Scott Straub. Register today!

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|9 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2023
10|9 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
10|9 AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories