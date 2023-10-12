On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

AP PHOTOS: Crippling airstrikes and humanitarian crisis in war’s 6th day

The Associated Press
October 12, 2023 2:52 pm
< a min read
      

Scenes of war can burst with noise or carry a startling stillness.

They are both the blast of a howitzer and red roses on a gravesite.

As a sixth day of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians wore on Thursday with pulverizing attacks and a growing humanitarian crisis, the images that emerged evoked the battle’s cacophony and its quiet.

You can almost hear the screams of a bloodied Palestinian child laying on a hospital floor, or the rumble of an Israeli tank heading toward the border with Gaza. Just as striking are more muted moments: the hush of a smoke-shrouded crater after an airstrike, the pain of mourners gathered beside coffins, and the diplomat silently descending the steps of his airplane.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 18 with Jason Miller, agency leaders and ICF's David Birken who will discuss IT modernization strategy and the change management strategies behind their success. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|18 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
10|18 The Fundamentals of Application...
10|18 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories