On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

AP PHOTOS: Funeral processions and leveled neighborhoods in expanding Israel-Palestinian war

The Associated Press
October 10, 2023 11:33 pm
< a min read
      

Buildings turned to rubble. Body bags in the streets. Wailing sirens and shrieking rockets.

As the latest Israeli-Palestinian war entered a fourth day of war Tuesday, scenes showed both an expanding offensive and the conflict’s sorrowful results.

Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters geared up and moved into position. Flag-draped coffins were carried by mourners at funeral processions. The images of the devastation on the ground showed windows shattered by bullets and neighborhoods leveled by blasts.

The war is expected to escalate with at least 1,900 lives lost so far.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 10 with Jason Miller, agency leaders and Splunk's Kristi Chiarenza who will discuss how agencies are addressing the goals and initiatives outlined in NCSIP, and what agencies have in store for cybersecurity in the future.. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|17 Innovation Day at Fort Huachuca
10|17 The Global Intellectual Property (IP)...
10|17 West Virginia Digital Government Summit...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories