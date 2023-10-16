AP PHOTOS: Scenes of pain and grief on war’s 10th day

Thousands dead and thousands more wounded or missing. As the war between Israel and Hamas rages, the countless individual lives upended by the conflict can be overshadowed by the enormity of the toll.

But in streets and shelters, homes and hospital wards, moments with those affected offer stark reminders of that impact.

Inside the emergency room of a hospital in Gaza City, a Palestinian boy, his face covered in blood, sits on the floor waiting his turn for medical treatment. Inside a post-mortem room in Tel Aviv, a pathologist leans over an exam table, marking a bag holding the remains of one of the Israelis killed by militants.

Even as Palestinians, seeking refuge from Israeli airstrikes, take shelter inside a school in the city of Khan Younis, some of the Americans trapped in Israel when war broke out get ready to board an emergency evacuation vessel, in hopes of reaching home.

