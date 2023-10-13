On Air: Federal News Network
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
October 13, 2023 2:39 am
Oct. 6-13, 2023

Tributes were paid in Europe to victims of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, and Holocaust remembrances took place in Bucharest, Romania. A boat carrying migrants capsized in the Mediterranean. In sports, the Rugby World Cup continues in France.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.

