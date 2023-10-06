On Air: Federal News Network
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa | Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2023

The Associated Press
October 6, 2023 2:52 am
Thousands of people gathered for a march supporting the opposition against the governing Law and Justice party in Warsaw.

Soldiers in Cyprus paraded, marking the 63th anniversary of its independence from British colonial rule.

Oktoberfest beer festival started in Munich.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Darko Bandic.

___

