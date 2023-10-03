On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Armenia’s parliament votes to join the International Criminal Court, straining ties with ally Russia

The Associated Press
October 3, 2023 5:49 am
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The Armenian parliament on Tuesday voted to join the International Criminal Court, which earlier this year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine.

The move is likely to further strain Armenia’s deteriorating relation with its ally Russia, which last month called Yerevan’s push to join the ICC an “unfriendly step.”

Countries that have signed and ratified the Rome Statute that created the ICC are bound to arrest Putin if he sets foot on their soil.

Armenian officials say the effort to join ICC has nothing to do with Russia and was prompted by Azerbaijan’s aggression against the country.

