On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Fire erupts in a police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 14 people

SAMY MAGDY
October 2, 2023 12:15 am
< a min read
      

CAIRO (AP) — A fire broke out early Monday in a police headquarters in northeastern Egypt, injuring at least 14 people, officials said.

The blaze ripped through the multistory police headquarters in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia, two officials said. The injured were taken to hospitals, they said.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Firefighters were attempting to put out the fire.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths. In August 2022, a fire erupted in a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Cairo, killing 41 worshippers.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|8 NASCIO 2023 Annual Conference
10|8 HLTH 2023
10|8 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories