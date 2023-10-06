On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Fire in Lebanese prison leaves 3 dead and 16 injured

The Associated Press
October 6, 2023 1:26 pm
< a min read
      

BEIRUT (AP) — Prisoners in a Lebanese jail on Friday set their cells on fire, leaving three inmates dead and 16 others injured, according to a police statement.

Police said the fire started in several cells on the second floor in the main prison in the eastern city of Zahle after an apparent escape attempt. It said 19 prisoners suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital where three died later.

The police statement said guards had discovered a hole that was being dug in a wall, angering the inmates who then set their rooms on fire.

Reinforcements were sent to the area of the prison to boost security and make sure no one escaped, local media reported.

        Join us Oct. 30 for Industry Exchange Cloud 2023 to discover the latest tools and techniques to manage your cloud services smartly and safely. | Register Now

Living conditions in Lebanese prisons have deteriorated sharply since the country’s historic economic crisis began in October 2019.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|12 Chicago Cybersecurity Conference
10|12 Results from Four Years of GNSS...
10|12 Accelerate(her) presents: Unlocking the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories