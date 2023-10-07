On Air: Federal News Network
Four people are wounded in a shooting on a Vienna street, and police reportedly arrest four suspects

The Associated Press
October 7, 2023 5:05 pm
VIENNA, Austria (AP) — Austrian police say four people were wounded Saturday evening in a shooting on a street in the capital, Vienna.

The shooting happened in the city’s Floridsdorf district, Vienna police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police said that four people were shot in the street and that the gunmen fled in cars. The conditions of those injured weren’t immediately clear.

Austria’s public broadcaster said police later seized two cars and arrested four suspects, all Bosnian nationals.

The news site Kronen said the shooting appeared to be linked to a feud between criminal gangs.

Police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible motive.

