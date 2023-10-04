On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Slovakia reintroduces checks on the border with Hungary to curb migration

The Associated Press
October 4, 2023 6:27 am
< a min read
      

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia said Wednesday it will resume checks at the border with Hungary to reduce growing numbers of migrants entering the country.

The measure, which will become effective on Thursday, came the day that the country’s neighbours, including Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland, reintroduced controls at their borders with Slovakia for at least 10 days to curb migration.

Slovak Prime Minister Ludovit Odor criticized the neighbors’ border controls, saying it’s necessary to find a Europe-wide solution to the problem of migrants.

All four countries belong to the European Union’s visa-fee Schengen zone.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 10 with Tom Temin, agency leaders and Illumio's Gary Barlet who will discuss the latest thinking in achieving mission assurance and data protection using zero trust, segmentation and monitoring strategies. Register today!

The migrants mostly use Slovakia as a transit country on the way to western Europe. The border controls will take place along the 655-kilometer (407-mile) frontier with Hungary.

According to the Interior Minister, Slovakia registered 39.688 migrants from the beginning of the year until Oct 1 — 11 times more than a year ago.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|10 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Atlanta
10|10 Emerging Technologies Update: New and...
10|10 October 2023 Procurement Division...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories