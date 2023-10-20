On Air: Leaders and Legends
Trucks mass at Gaza border as they wait to bring aid to desperate Palestinians

The Associated Press
October 20, 2023 11:41 am
Satellite photos analyzed Friday by The Associated Press show a long convoy of trucks filled with humanitarian aid waiting to cross the border from Egypt to the Gaza Strip.

More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid were positioned near the crossing, according to aid officials. The provisions are intended to bring some relief to the Palestinians in Gaza, which is being blockaded by Israel in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on towns in southern Israel.

Many in Gaza, reduced to eating one meal a day and without enough water to drink, are waiting desperately for the aid. It was unclear whether fuel would be allowed across to power hospital generators.

On Friday, workers began repairing damaged to the crossing caused by Israeli bombings. Officials hoped to open the crossing on Saturday.

