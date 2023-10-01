On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Turkish media report an explosion has been heard in Ankara on the day the Parliament reconvenes

The Associated Press
October 1, 2023 3:19 am
< a min read
      

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A loud explosion was heard was heard Sunday in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, Turkish media reports said. Some reports said the explosion was followed by gunfire.

The cause of the explosion in an area near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs was not immediately known. There was no immediate reports of any casualties.

Parliament is scheduled to reopen on Sunday following a summer recess. Security forces have set up barriers in the area.

Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 10 with Tom Temin, agency leaders and Illumio's Gary Barlet who will discuss the latest thinking in achieving mission assurance and data protection using zero trust, segmentation and monitoring strategies. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|7 Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories