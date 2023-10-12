Kenyan plane diverted in London after potential issue. Police say no threat found

LONDON (AP) — A Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London’s Heathrow Airport was intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted airport on Thursday over a potential security threat.

The Essex Police force said officers attended an “incident” at the airport, and established there was “nothing of concern” aboard the plane.

The airport remained open throughout the incident.

The Ministry of Defense said Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters were launched “as a precaution this afternoon to investigate a civilian aircraft which was approaching the U.K.”

It said the plane “remained in contact with air traffic controllers throughout, and was escorted to Stansted Airport where it landed safely.”

The airline said in a statement that its headquarters had received “an alert of a potential security threat” aboard the plane. It said the airline and Kenyan and U.K. authorities “carried out a thorough risk assessment of the threat.”

“The crew on board were briefed, and all safety and security precautions were taken to ensure the safety and security of our crew and passengers on board,” the airline said.

Stansted said the Boeing 787 jet landed safely on Thursday afternoon and was parked at a remote stand, away from the terminal.

Stansted is some 30 miles (40 kilometers) north of London, and is used for flights when there are security incidents because of its remote location.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.