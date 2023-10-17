On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Versailles Palace evacuated again for security alert amid high vigilance in France against attacks

The Associated Press
October 17, 2023 7:34 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — The Palace of Versailles, one of France’s most visited tourist attractions, is being evacuated for a security scare. It’s the second time in four days the palace has had to close, with France on heightened alert against feared attacks after the fatal stabbing of a school teacher.

The former royal palace’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “For security reasons, the Palace of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing its doors today Tuesday October 17. Thank you for your understanding.”

The post gave no other details.

The palace as well as the Louvre Museum in Paris were also evacuated of visitors and staff on Saturday after receiving bomb threats, police said.

        Join us Oct. 30 for Industry Exchange Cloud 2023 to discover the latest tools and techniques to manage your cloud services smartly and safely. | Register Now

France stepped up its terror alert level in the wake of the school attack in the northern city of Arras last Friday by a suspected Islamic extremist.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|23 Gartner ReimagineHR Conference
10|23 Distinguished Military Hiring...
10|23 NJSBA Workshop '23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories