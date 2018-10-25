2018 Viewpoint survey indicates feds believe their work is important, but feel a payraise is in order

The Office of Personnel Management has released its 2018 snapshot of the perceptions held by the federal workforce. It show federal employees are positive about their work experience, saying they believe the work they do is important. But they don’t believe good work necessarily leads to rewards.

Margaret Weichert, Acting Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), said despite a positive trend in employee response, more must be done to engage in dialogue with the workforce.

“We have critical work to do in order to build a modern workforce designed to meet the needs of Americans in the 21st century.” Weichert said in a letter accompanying the release of the report.