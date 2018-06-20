Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
...

Estate planners: Are you richer than you think?

June 20, 2018 2:07 pm
 
1 min read
Share       


Long ago a financial planner told me the key to success was to have a steady job, invest in any company 401(k) plan that is offered, get and stay married to the same person, buy a house in an up-and-coming neighborhood, live within your means and wait.

Tens of thousands of federal/postal workers and retirees fit the profile, except maybe for the one spouse rule.

Even so, the fact is that a lot of people fit the profile of somebody who has done very well financially, especially if they have been with one employer for 20 or 30 years, and if that employer offers a 401K plan, a generous company match and a retirement plan. Maybe they fit it better than they realize.

Estate attorney Thomas O’Rourke said the key tools in most estate plans include wills, powers of attorney, medical directives, and trusts. O’Rourke was the guest on this week’s episode of the Your Turn radio show and he talked about things you should be doing to plan for retirement, and how often you should review your plan.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tune in to the show Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at www.federalnewsradio.com or 1500 AM in the D.C. metro area. Questions can also be called into 202-465-3080 or emailed to mcausey@federalnewsradio.com before the show.

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
401K All News bond Commentary estate planning financial planning IRS medical directives Mike Causey Pay & Benefits power of attorney Retirement retirement planning Thomas O'Rourke trust funds will Your Money Your Turn

Wednesdays @ 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Network Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech