How to get more for less from your federal health plan

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

What if you could do the research and comparison shopping for your health plan without any cost to you? What if you could do it at the office and on Uncle Sam’s time?

For hundreds of thousands of active and retired federal and postal workers, the opportunity to pay less and get more is there. The health insurance hunting season runs through Dec. 10. If you don’t change plans you will remain in your current plan which, if benefits change or premiums go up big time, could be a mistake.

This week’s episode of Your Turn is all about open season and what feds should know when looking for plans. My guest, Walton Francis — who literally wrote the bible on federal health plans, also called the “Checkbook’s Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees” — will be with us every Wednesday through open season to help with your hunting process.