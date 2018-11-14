Listen Live Sports

How to get more for less from your federal health plan

November 14, 2018 11:48 am
 
What if you could do the research and comparison shopping for your health plan without any cost to you? What if you could do it at the office and on Uncle Sam’s time?

For hundreds of thousands of active and retired federal and postal workers, the opportunity to pay less and get more is there. The health insurance hunting season runs through Dec. 10. If you don’t change plans you will remain in your current plan which, if benefits change or premiums go up big time, could be a mistake.

This week’s episode of Your Turn is all about open season and what feds should know when looking for plans. My guest, Walton Francis — who literally wrote the bible on federal health plans, also called the “Checkbook’s Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees” — will be with us every Wednesday through open season to help with your hunting process.

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Federal News Network Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

