Adding Zero Trust as a cybersecurity, IT modernization capability

As federal data and applications migrate to the cloud, expanding accessibility to a growing list of devices and users, federal networks face ever-increasing vulnerability to cyber threats. The security concept of Zero Trust has quickly gained traction as not just a possibility, but a necessity for mitigating cybersecurity risks alongside IT modernization. The concept is simple in theory – no person or location should be trusted by default, even if they are inside the network perimeter.

To help federal agencies handle the implications of digital transformation, Akamai Technologies puts theory into practice with a Zero Trust security framework. Randy Wood, vice president of U.S. public sector sales for Akamai, explained the approach during a discussion with Federal News Network.

“Let’s provide instead least privileged access on a user by user basis to the applications that they require, where identity is centerpiece to that application experience,” Wood said.

By minimizing access to applications based on requirements of the specific user, Zero Trust security removes the need to rely on the traditional boundaries of a network perimeter. Wood clarified how IT modernization has made network perimeters obscure and no longer reliable for cybersecurity in modern federal IT.

“Perimeter could be anywhere. It could be my applications on-prem, it could be in the cloud, it could be in gov-cloud, it could be a combination of as-a-service, applications,” he said.

Akamai’s cybersecurity systems are designed to help government agencies navigate IT challenges including that of network trust and malware. Wood gave the foresight that a Zero Trust model is the future for securing federal IT.

“So, by adopting a Zero Trust approach, we really have an opportunity to solve two problems. This massive hardware footprint problem, and the shortage of security smart enabled people.

“I think in 2019 this is the year where Zero Trust becomes a reality. It’s leveraging a high performance Akamai platform to provide a better, more secure, high performance intelligent application experience,” Wood said.

