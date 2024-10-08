Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum Customer Experience Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024

Improving customer experience (CX) is a multi-faceted challenge to tackle as needs vary between stakeholders. How are agencies profiling a successful strategy and what is the vision for the future? During this webinar, you will…

Nov 4, 2024 1:00 p.m. ET

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government CX experts:

  • Dana Chisnell, Executive Director, Customer Experience, US Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
  • Barbara Morton, Deputy Chief Veteran Experience Officer, Dept. of Veterans Affairs
  • Courtney Kay-Decker, Deputy Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer, IRS
  • Brian Chidester, Head of Industry Strategy, Public Sector, Adobe
  • Paul Kinney, Chief Technology Officer, HCL Software
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

