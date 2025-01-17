Listen Live
Trending:

Federal Executive Forum Cybersecurity/Defense and Homeland Progress and Best Practices 2025

Join host Luke McCormack as he explores cybersecurity strategies within DoD and DHS with top government security experts.

Register
Date & Time

Feb 4, 2025 1:00 p.m. ET

Webinar

Technology

Government cybersecurity strategies are constantly evolving to address new threats. The Departments of Defense and Homeland Security prioritize proactive defense, including integrating security into the development process and adopting zero trust principles. They also focus on threat intelligence, workforce development and modernizing infrastructure to build a more resilient and secure nation.

During this webinar, you will hear about those strategies and more from the unique perspective of these top government security experts:

  • Lt. Gen. William Hartman, Deputy Commander, U.S. Cyber Command
  • Hemant Baidwan, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Homeland Security
  • Brig. Gen. Brian Wisniewski, Mobilization Assistant to the ARCYBER Commander General, U.S. Army Cyber Command
  • Dr. Greg Edwards, Chief Information Security Officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency
  • Karan Sondhi, Chief Technology Officer, Trellix Public Sector
  • Lamont Copeland, Senior Director, Solutions Architecture, Verizon Business Group
  • Jeff Worthington, Executive Strategist, CrowdStrike
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Sponsors

Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.