Federal Executive Forum Cybersecurity/Defense and Homeland Progress and Best Practices 2025

Feb 4, 2025 1:00 p.m. ET
Technology
Government cybersecurity strategies are constantly evolving to address new threats. The Departments of Defense and Homeland Security prioritize proactive defense, including integrating security into the development process and adopting zero trust principles. They also focus on threat intelligence, workforce development and modernizing infrastructure to build a more resilient and secure nation.
During this webinar, you will hear about those strategies and more from the unique perspective of these top government security experts:
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
