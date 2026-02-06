Federal Executive Forum: Defense & Homeland Cloud Strategies in Government 2026

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
How are the Defense Department and Department of Homeland Security defining a successful cloud strategy—and shaping the next phase of cloud adoption?
Mar 10, 2026
1:00 p.m. ET
Technology
Cloud computing continues to mature as a foundational capability across federal missions. As agencies prioritize resilience, security and speed to impact, how are the Defense Department and Department of Homeland Security defining a successful cloud strategy—and shaping the next phase of cloud adoption?
In this discussion, leading government technology experts will explore what the future of cloud computing in government means for your agency, from mission enablement to long-term modernization goals:
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
