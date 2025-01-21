Listen Live
Building future-ready cloud platforms that can ensure portability, mission-readiness

How are agencies creating future-ready cloud platforms that meet data accessibility and security requirements?

Federal and industry IT experts say infrastructure modernization must ensure the government’s applications remain portable as mission needs change.

Federal News Network’s Jason Miller sat down with Interior’s Ken Klinner, Labor’s Sanjay Koyani, OPM’s Guy Cavallo, USAID’s Zack Kahn and Nutanix’s Lee Caswell for a roundtable discussion.

They share insights on containerization, challenges and more in our new Executive Briefing. Read it now!

