CISO Handbook: Defense Information Systems Agency
May 4, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar
During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Brian Hermann from the Defense Information Systems Agency and Christopher Day from Tenable will explore zero trust progress and strategy at DISA.
Date: May 4, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Brian Hermann, cyber security and analytics director for the Defense Information Systems Agency will explore zero trust progress and strategy at DISA. In addition, Christopher Day, vice president of strategic capabilities and programs and deputy CTO at Tenable, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

  • Zero trust and cyber initiatives at DISA
  • Achieving the target level of zero trust
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

Brian Hermann

Cyber Security and Analytics Director

Defense Information Systems Agency

Christopher Day

Vice President of Strategic Capabilities and Programs and Deputy CTO

Tenable

Justin Doubleday

Reporter

Federal News Network

