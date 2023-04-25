CISO Handbook: Defense Information Systems Agency

Date: May 4, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Brian Hermann, cyber security and analytics director for the Defense Information Systems Agency will explore zero trust progress and strategy at DISA. In addition, Christopher Day, vice president of strategic capabilities and programs and deputy CTO at Tenable, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

Zero trust and cyber initiatives at DISA

Achieving the target level of zero trust

Industry analysis

