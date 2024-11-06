Listen Live
Cyber resilience in healthcare: Safeguarding data in a digital age

Explore strategies for digital transformation, patient-centered technology and strengthening cybersecurity in the health care sector.

Speakers

6 speakers

Date & Time

Nov 14, 2024 2:00 p.m. ET

Webinar

Technology

Accreditation: Training certificate for 1 CPE*

Join us for a panel discussion on IT modernization and cybersecurity in health care where we’ll explore strategies for digital transformation, patient-centered technology and strengthening cybersecurity in the health care sector. Our panel of government and industry experts will discuss evolving mission priorities, data-driven decision making and steps to secure health care infrastructure against emerging threats.

Key topics include:

  • How evolving mission priorities have shaped modernization efforts over the past 2-4 years
  • The impact of technology convergence on patient-centered healthcare
  • Adjusting to increasing cyber threats in the health care industry
  • Ensuring data, system, and application security and resiliency
  • Reducing the attack surface to protect health care infrastructure

 

CPE Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Speakers
Vid Desai FDA
Vid Desai
Chief Information Officer, Office of Digital Transformation
Food and Drug Administration
Jothi Dugar NIH
Jothi Dugar
Chief Information Security Officer and NIH Wellness Ambassador, Center for Information Technology
National Institutes of Health
Chris Nichols DHMS
Chris Nichols
Program Manager, Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions, Program Executive Office
Defense Healthcare Management Systems
Isaac Schwartz DHN
Cmdr. (Dr.) Isaac Schwartz
chief Health Informatics Officer
Defense Health Network - National Capital Region
Bri Morgan
Health Care Industry Advisor
Splunk
Jason Miller
Executive Editor
Federal News Network
Sponsors

