Cyber resilience in healthcare: Safeguarding data in a digital age

Join us for a panel discussion on IT modernization and cybersecurity in health care where we’ll explore strategies for digital transformation, patient-centered technology and strengthening cybersecurity in the health care sector. Our panel of government and industry experts will discuss evolving mission priorities, data-driven decision making and steps to secure health care infrastructure against emerging threats.

Key topics include:

How evolving mission priorities have shaped modernization efforts over the past 2-4 years

The impact of technology convergence on patient-centered healthcare

Adjusting to increasing cyber threats in the health care industry

Ensuring data, system, and application security and resiliency

Reducing the attack surface to protect health care infrastructure

