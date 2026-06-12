Modernizing federal cyber defense in the AI era

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and agencies accelerate cloud adoption and AI integration, federal leaders are rethinking how they secure systems, data and mission operations. This webinar will explore the evolving cybersecurity landscape across government, including the opportunities agencies have to strengthen defenses, improve resiliency and modernize security strategies in both on-premises and cloud environments. Panelists will discuss how agencies are balancing security, usability and cost while deploying cyber tools that can adapt to rapidly changing threats.

Learning objectives:

Examining the challenges and opportunities shaping federal cybersecurity strategies

Modernizing federal cybersecurity while reducing technical debt and strengthening resilience

Evaluating the evolving threat landscape and protecting critical infrastructure from emerging cyber risks

Please register using the form on this page. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required. Program Level: Beginner

Beginner Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

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Federal News Network is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.